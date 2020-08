Candyman Movie (2020) - A Story Like That Candyman Movie (2020) - A Story Like That - Plot synopsis: Don't say his name. This September, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's..

Why Kenneth Branagh's Not In Any Hurry To Direct Another Marvel Film



Kenneth Branagh's direction of Thor brought the most electrifying Avenger to the big screen. In doing so, he also changed the face of modern blockbusters. According to Gizmodo, Thor provided the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published on June 14, 2020