Marvel Hires Nia DaCosta To Direct 'Captain Marvel 2' Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nia DaCosta has been tapped to direct the sequel to Captain Marvel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The filmmaker will head behind the camera for the second movie in the franchise, with Megan McDonnell penning the script. Nia is also helming Universal’s upcoming Candyman, and made her directorial debut with Little Woods, which starred Tessa [...] 👓 View full article

