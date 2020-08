Chita Rivera Left Heartbroken by the Passing of Brent Carver at 68 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' star passed away at his home in British Columbia on August 4, and his co-star was quick to declare that she 'shall miss him more than I can say.' 👓 View full article

