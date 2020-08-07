Global  
 

Oakland A's Bench Coach Ryan Christenson Apologizes for Nazi Salute During Game

TMZ.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Oakland A's bench coach Ryan Christenson says he "made a mistake" by throwing up a Nazi salute TWICE during Thursday's game against the Rangers ... insisting it was unintentional. "I made a mistake and will not deny it," Christenson said in a…
Oakland A's coach says he didn't intend to give apparent Nazi salute after win over Texas Rangers

 Oakland A's coach Ryan Christenson had to explain himself after making an apparent Nazi salute gesture after his team's win over the Texas Rangers.
Oakland A's bench coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute

 "My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did is unacceptable and I deeply apologize," Christenson..
