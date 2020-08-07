|
Oakland A's Bench Coach Ryan Christenson Apologizes for Nazi Salute During Game
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Oakland A's bench coach Ryan Christenson says he "made a mistake" by throwing up a Nazi salute TWICE during Thursday's game against the Rangers ... insisting it was unintentional. "I made a mistake and will not deny it," Christenson said in a…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ryan Christenson American baseball player & coach
Oakland A's coach says he didn't intend to give apparent Nazi salute after win over Texas RangersOakland A's coach Ryan Christenson had to explain himself after making an apparent Nazi salute gesture after his team's win over the Texas Rangers.
USATODAY.com
Oakland Athletics Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Oakland, California, United States
Oakland A's bench coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute"My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did is unacceptable and I deeply apologize," Christenson..
CBS News
San Francisco Giants' Manager And Players Kneel During National Anthem
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Nazism ideology and practice associated with the 20th-century German Nazi Party and state
Cops: Man Shot Woman Who Took Down His Nazi Flag
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
Texas Rangers (baseball) American professional baseball team
