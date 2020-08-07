Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyler Skaggs Death, Ex-Angels Employee Charged With Distributing Fentanyl

TMZ.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Ex-L.A. Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death ... and prosecutors say they have text messages to prove it. According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs 01:19

 A former employee of the Los Angeles Angels has been taken into custody on federal drug charges in last year’s overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tyler Skaggs Tyler Skaggs American baseball player


Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Angels Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Anaheim, California, United States

'It was really, really hard': Mike Trout laments leaving behind wife and newborn son to rejoin Angels teammates

 It was painful leaving his wife and newborn son behind, but Mike Trout is committed to the Angels, yet wishes MLB tested for COVID more often.
USATODAY.com

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Jerry O'Connell Says Homeschooling Math Looks Like a 'Hawking Equation'

 Jerry O'Connell is dreading the new school year like most parents whose kids will continue virtual learning, and he's not afraid to admit it ... helping his..
TMZ.com

Daisy Coleman of 'Audrie & Daisy' Shot Herself Hours After Wellness Check

 Daisy Coleman's mother was gravely concerned about her daughter's state of mind shortly before her suicide, but tragically ... even a wellness check couldn't..
TMZ.com

Jake Paul FBI Raid Was Not Over Firearms

 The firearms seized in the FBI raid at Jake Paul's house are now in the hands of the Sheriff ... and we're told the guns aren't the reason the feds stormed the..
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During Vacation

 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lots to discuss during their tropical island getaway geared at trying to save their marriage, but one topic is off the table..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Former LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs [Video]

Former LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

An ex-employee of the Los Angeles Angels was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with the 2019 overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who was found unresponsive in a..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this

denasd

dena d PATHETIC #KANYE #TRUMP #TOOL #BOYCOTT #Kardashian not even trying to hide the racism': #Wisconsin Democrats blast G… https://t.co/DbW6uywYpc 10 minutes ago

synthiamahesa_

Synthia H. Mahesa RT @TMZ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During Vacation https://t.co/5ZDICLEW6n 1 hour ago

deandredixon56

deandredixon RT @NEWS71804388: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During Vacation https://t.co/7f8L9uJh7h https://t.co/8vZ6qNEDjZ 2 hours ago

HanksMom44

Janice Wilson @KylieJenner @KrisJenner @kyliecosmetics SHAMEFUL! Helping the KILLER of 160,000+ American lives! NEVER BUYING ANY… https://t.co/TH9zTEK97i 2 hours ago

Ch_D0801

CD #KanyeMess #boycottKardashians Kanye West is part of the Kardashian clan. And their moto aligns with the GOP and… https://t.co/ND2AySz7xb 2 hours ago

rogue_corq

Unindicted Corq Conspirator Kanye West admits he’s running a spoiler campaign but won’t say if Trump is involved, report says | West texted a r… https://t.co/GN17Dk6CQm 3 hours ago

robidybob

Robby Austin Donald Trump praises Kim Kardashian's 'good heart; says he likes Kanye West 'very much' https://t.co/K5Lu9JZ07o The… https://t.co/NsYrsiMfNQ 5 hours ago

DijohltTy

Ty Johnson Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During Vacation via @TMZ: Stress of a Presidential campaig… https://t.co/kffIPPWYJm 8 hours ago