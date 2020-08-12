Global  
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Buy Montecito Home

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Los Angeles for greener pastures ... in the lush, super-exclusive city of Montecito ... and the Oprah connection seems undeniable. Montecito realtors with knowledge tell TMZ, the couple went into escrow in…
