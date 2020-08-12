|
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Buy Montecito Home
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Los Angeles for greener pastures ... in the lush, super-exclusive city of Montecito ... and the Oprah connection seems undeniable. Montecito realtors with knowledge tell TMZ, the couple went into escrow in…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
'Finding Freedom' tells Harry and Meghan's reasons for flight: 'Blindsided' by racism, tabloid coveragePrince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex say they did not cooperate in the book about them, "Finding Freedom." But it reads as if they did.
USATODAY.com
Duchess Meghan shares why she's voting in 2020 election: 'I know what it's like ... to feel voiceless'Duchess Meghan shared why she intends to vote in the upcoming 2020 election and invoked a quote that she and Prince Harry like to remember.
USATODAY.com
Prince Harry insists it’s down to every single person to act against racial injustice
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Prince Harry: The Reluctant Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In an age where all too eager demagogues and authoritarians have seized power only to sow the seeds of racial and..
WorldNews
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress
Omid Scobie talks about his new Harry and Meghan book
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:55Published
Prince Harry says social media stoking ‘crisis of hate’Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a “crisis of hate,” and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on..
WorldNews
Montecito, California Census designated place in California, United States
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Scouting Mansions in Montecito for New FamilyKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom are looking to live large -- as in a much larger house as their first baby's about to arrive. The couple's been making the rounds in..
TMZ.com
Lush (company) Cosmetics company
Los Angeles City in California
NFL's Los Angeles Chargers head coach reveals he had coronavirusAnthony Lynn tells team during season premiere of "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles"; says feeling like outcast was worse than physical symptoms.
CBS News
Dua Lipa moves to LA to be close to boyfriend Anwar Hadid
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
MTV 'Real World' Star Ty Ruff Busted for DUITy Ruff, famous for competing on a bunch of MTV reality shows, got busted for DUI in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement..
TMZ.com
Harvey Weinstein to fight extradition to Los Angeles
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Wants Danica Dow Gone After TRO DramaDanica Dow's days on "Vanderpump Rules" are numbered, IF her costars get a say -- they want her out due to allegations she got violent with an ex-BF ... TMZ has..
TMZ.com
College Football Considering 2 Seasons in 2021, Spring and FallWith the Pac 12 and the Big Ten shut down for 2020 -- sources tell TMZ Sports there are serious discussions about having 2 football seasons in 2021, 3 months..
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He Broke Wrist Tripping Over Dog at HomeTekashi 6ix9ine is in a cast after breaking his wrist in a bizarre accident at home. Tekashi tells TMZ ... he went downstairs to grab a bite around 3 AM Tuesday..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this