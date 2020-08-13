Global  
 

L.A. Dodgers' Joe Kelly Rips 'Little Bitch' Astros, 'Not Respectable Men To Me'

TMZ.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
"I think I'll be irritated forever." L.A. Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly just RIPPED the Houston Astros ... calling the players "snitches" and "little bitches" over their cheating scandal in a scathing rant. The reliever sounded off on his teammate,…
