L.A. Dodgers' Joe Kelly Rips 'Little Bitch' Astros, 'Not Respectable Men To Me'
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
"I think I'll be irritated forever." L.A. Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly just RIPPED the Houston Astros ... calling the players "snitches" and "little bitches" over their cheating scandal in a scathing rant. The reliever sounded off on his teammate,…
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
A's outfielder Ramon Laureano suspended six games, Astros coach Alex Cintrón gets 20 after brawlMLB brings down hammer on Astros bench coach Alex Cintron, A's outfielder Ramon Laureano after benches clear.
USATODAY.com
Oakland A's Batter Laureano Charges Astros' Dugout, Brawl EnsuesThe first actual brawl in the 2020 MLB season just unfolded before our eyes -- and lo and behold ... it was against the Houston Astros. The A's were playing..
TMZ.com
Athletics' Ramon Laureano charges Houston dugout, touching off brawl between A's and AstrosThe Athletics' Ramon Laureano touched off a benches-clearing brawl when he charged the Astros dugout in the seventh inning of their game Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Joe Kelly (pitcher) American baseball player
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unleashes 93-mph throw home to save win in ninth inningChris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a 93.3 mph strike to home plate for the final out of a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.
USATODAY.com
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
