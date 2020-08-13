L.A. Dodgers' Joe Kelly Rips 'Little Bitch' Astros, 'Not Respectable Men To Me'

NASA RT @jonweisman: Chris Taylor has some fierce plays in the outfield (NLCS anyone?) for a guy who didn’t come to the Dodgers as an outfielder. 6 days ago David Samuel Blain I'd truly 🇭🇹-🇺🇸 @autistmly 🐕gone @HeroAnime_IG ⚾ #Dodgers fan #BOLIEF that! @Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unle… https://t.co/9RIb5CEJmL 1 week ago michael cipoletti See Dodgers Outfielder Save Game With 93-MPH Throw Home https://t.co/18HYGPQTIc 1 week ago B'BurgWahoo Wahoo guns down Machado to save win. #CT93.3 Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unleashes 93-mph throw home to save… https://t.co/4WR1sMrMhW 1 week ago MSN Sports Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unleashes 93-mph throw home to save win in ninth inning https://t.co/EZo4MBrwbu 1 week ago DSMWcom Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unleashes 93-mph throw home to save win in ninth inning https://t.co/XZATG439zO 1 week ago Jon Weisman Chris Taylor has some fierce plays in the outfield (NLCS anyone?) for a guy who didn’t come to the Dodgers as an outfielder. 1 week ago