Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan File for Divorce, Prenup in Place

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Tracy Morgan and his estranged wife are filing divorce docs almost in lockstep, and agree they have a prenup ... but there are signs the split could get nasty. Megan was first to file, on July 28, and Tracy filed the next day. He wants joint legal…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tracy Morgan Tracy Morgan American comedian and actor

Tracy Morgan's estranged wife seeking sole custody of daughter [Video]

Tracy Morgan's estranged wife seeking sole custody of daughter

Comedian Tracy Morgan is facing a court battle over his young daughter as his estranged wife is seeking sole legal and physical custody.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Tracy Morgan heading for divorce [Video]

Tracy Morgan heading for divorce

The 30 Rock star has separated from his wife Megan Wollover, the mother of his seven-year-old daughter Maven, and he shared a statement in which he said sadly after nearly five years of marriage he and Megan are filing for divorce.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Prenuptial agreement a contract signed pior to marriage which states division of financial assests

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Dre responds to wife's divorce petition and reveals prenup agreement [Video]

Dr. Dre responds to wife's divorce petition and reveals prenup agreement

Dr. Dre has responded in court to his wife Nicole Young's divorce petition, revealing the couple have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

WhoTFisJayBlack

Jay Blackmon RT @TMZ: Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan File for Divorce, Prenup in Place https://t.co/2XzCf99EY4 1 minute ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan File for Divorce, Prenup in Place https://t.co/DSgtVrMf7V 25 minutes ago

SistrofGregGunn

Sister of Gregory Gunn Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan File for Divorce, Prenup in Place https://t.co/VE1M2fM7ns via @TMZ 35 minutes ago