Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan File for Divorce, Prenup in Place
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Tracy Morgan and his estranged wife are filing divorce docs almost in lockstep, and agree they have a prenup ... but there are signs the split could get nasty. Megan was first to file, on July 28, and Tracy filed the next day. He wants joint legal…
Tracy Morgan American comedian and actor
Prenuptial agreement a contract signed pior to marriage which states division of financial assests
