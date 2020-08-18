|
Cardi B Rips Trump Supporters for Dancing to 'WAP'
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a reckless boat party. The rapper just threw a ton of shade at this young group of MAGA bros…
