Cardi B Rips Trump Supporters for Dancing to 'WAP'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a reckless boat party. The rapper just threw a ton of shade at this young group of MAGA bros…
