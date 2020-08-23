|
Kobe Bryant's 42nd Birthday Celebrated by Murals, Nike, Vanessa
Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 Sunday ... and there's literally a worldwide celebration of his life on TV, online and on walls across the world. Murals honoring Kobe have popped up all over the globe, especially in the hometown of the Lakers ...…
