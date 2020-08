Kendrick Lamar Celebrates Kobe Bryant's 42nd Birthday With New Nike Ad Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Around the same time the 'Just Be Better' promo is released, the NBA star's widow Vanessa Bryant confesses in a social media tribute that life 'feels so empty' without him. 👓 View full article

