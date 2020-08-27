|
Kanye West Sues to Get on Presidential Ballot in Ohio After Signatures Rejected
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Kanye West is going after the top election official in Ohio for allegedly going out of his way to keep Ye off the presidential ballot ... according to a new lawsuit. Kanye's suing the state's Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose days after…
