Kanye West Sues to Get on Presidential Ballot in Ohio After Signatures Rejected

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Kanye West is going after the top election official in Ohio for allegedly going out of his way to keep Ye off the presidential ballot ... according to a new lawsuit. Kanye's suing the state's Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose days after…
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming

Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming 00:55

 Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

