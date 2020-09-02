Rihanna Tells Oprah She Still Loves Chris Brown, They're Friends Again Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Rihanna 's still in love with Chris Brown ... and she probably always will be. RiRi made the revelation to Oprah on her "Supersoul Conversations" podcast nearly 12 years after Brown's brutal attack -- punching Rihanna and threatening to kill her… 👓 View full article

