Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rihanna Tells Oprah She Still Loves Chris Brown, They're Friends Again

TMZ.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Rihanna's still in love with Chris Brown ... and she probably always will be. RiRi made the revelation to Oprah on her "Supersoul Conversations" podcast nearly 12 years after Brown's brutal attack -- punching Rihanna and threatening to kill her…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rihanna Rihanna Barbadian singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Rihanna wants to end the stigma surrounding skincare for men [Video]

Rihanna wants to end the stigma surrounding skincare for men

The singer and businesswoman launched her Fenty Skin brand last month as an extension of her successful Fenty Beauty range.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Ariana Grande calls on Rihanna to drop new music and 'snatch back' her streaming record [Video]

Ariana Grande calls on Rihanna to drop new music and 'snatch back' her streaming record

Ariana Grande has pleaded with Rihanna to release a new album.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Chris Brown Chris Brown American singer, songwriter, and dancer from Virginia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Brown Reacts To Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Drama [Video]

Chris Brown Reacts To Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Drama

Chris Brown reacts to the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion drama. Future and Lori Harvey might've broken up. Plus - Trippie Redd and KSI reveal they're not friends.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:42Published
Tabitha Brown Hosts Ladies Night In [Video]

Tabitha Brown Hosts Ladies Night In

Join Tabitha Brown Friday nights for movies and fun during Ladies Night In! Beginning August 21, OWN will air classic movies like 'Brown Sugar', 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' and more!

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published
Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard News

Rihanna shows Megan Thee Stallion some love, Chris Brown turns down Timbaland’s next 'Verzuz' battle and Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' arrives Friday.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:38Published

Tweets about this

ImStretchStacks

Mr TallDark-Handsome RT @TMZ: Rihanna Tells Oprah She Still Loves Chris Brown, They're Friends Again https://t.co/aumT77ixSi 9 seconds ago

niniAhmad_

nee RT @HotNewHipHop: Rihanna tells Oprah on her "Supersoul Conversations" podcast that she and Chris Brown have worked on their friendship and… 3 minutes ago