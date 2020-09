Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to be enjoying the attention their new relationship is getting on social media Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It’s been quiet the last couple of days on the Brad Pitt romance radar after his romance with model Nicole Poturalski first broke a week ago and we found out that they probably started dating nine months ago, and that she may or may not be in an open marriage, and she spent a few days with Brad at C... It’s been quiet the last couple of days on the Brad Pitt romance radar after his romance with model Nicole Poturalski first broke a week ago and we found out that they probably started dating nine months ago, and that she may or may not be in an open marriage, and she spent a few days with Brad at C... 👓 View full article