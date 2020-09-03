Global  
 

Girls Who Needed Taco Bell Wi-Fi Will Use GoFundMe Money Wisely

TMZ.com Thursday, 3 September 2020
The little girls who had to use a Taco Bell's Wi-Fi for school have been blessed with thousands of dollars in donations -- money that'll be put to good use ... TMZ has learned. Jackie Lopez, the woman running the GoFundMe page soliciting funds for…
