Steve Nash, 'Of Course' I've Talked With K.D. And Kyrie Already, We're Stoked!

'Tyronn Lue would have been better' — Skip Bayless reacts to Steve Nash coaching Brooklyn Nets | UNDISPUTED



Steve Nash has just been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Nash will look to lead Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in what has been a dramatic makeover for the franchise. Hear what Skip Bayless and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:50 Published 16 hours ago