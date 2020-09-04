|
Steve Nash, 'Of Course' I've Talked With K.D. And Kyrie Already, We're Stoked!
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
First Steve Nash sighting after the big news!!! The newest Brooklyn Nets head coach celebrated his new gig with an Italian dinner at one of NYC's most popular restaurants on Thursday ... and you better believe TMZ Sports was there. The interaction…
