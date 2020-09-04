Global  
 

Steve Nash, 'Of Course' I've Talked With K.D. And Kyrie Already, We're Stoked!

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
First Steve Nash sighting after the big news!!! The newest Brooklyn Nets head coach celebrated his new gig with an Italian dinner at one of NYC's most popular restaurants on Thursday ... and you better believe TMZ Sports was there. The interaction…
News video: Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach

Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach 01:38

 Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Steve Nash Steve Nash Canadian professional basketball player

NBA legend Nash lands first head coach role

 Former NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash joins the Brooklyn Nets in his first role as a head coach.
BBC News

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

 Nash, a two-time MVP, will lead a team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.
CBS News

Brooklyn Nets name surprise pick as next coach: Steve Nash

 Steve Nash spent the past five seasons as a player development consultant with the Warriors, where he got to know Kevin Durant, now with the Nets.
USATODAY.com

Kevin Durant Kevin Durant American basketball player


Brooklyn Nets Brooklyn Nets Professional basketball team based in Brooklyn, New York


Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC [Video]

Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC

A car drove aggressively through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square in New York City on Thursday night (September 4).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

Horrifying video of police killing of Daniel Prude sparks outrage across America

 Newly released video footage showing New York police putting a hood over the head of a psychologically distraught Daniel Prude and pinning him to the ground in..
WorldNews

Tech drags down stocks

 New York Wall Street's euphoria took a break Thursday, as steep losses in technology stocks dragged the rest of the market down with them. The S&P 500 fell 3.5..
WorldNews

Nets make bold move in hiring Steve Nash as head coach [Video]

Nets make bold move in hiring Steve Nash as head coach

What I’m Hearing: Mark Medina on how Steve Nash might be the perfect fit for the Nets

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:58Published
'Tyronn Lue would have been better' — Skip Bayless reacts to Steve Nash coaching Brooklyn Nets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Tyronn Lue would have been better' — Skip Bayless reacts to Steve Nash coaching Brooklyn Nets | UNDISPUTED

Steve Nash has just been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Nash will look to lead Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in what has been a dramatic makeover for the franchise. Hear what Skip Bayless and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:50Published

