Jacob Blake Appears In Court From Hospital Bed

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Jacob Blake appeared publicly for the first time after being shot in the back 7 times and paralyzed ... he entered a plea in his criminal case from his hospital bed. Jacob made a court appearance via video Friday, on charges unrelated to the…
News video: Jacob Blake's family speak out

Jacob Blake's family speak out 03:14

 Jacob Blake's family gave powerful speeches as he lay in hospital after being shot 7 times in the back by police.

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit [Video]

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Joe Biden speaks about having conversation with Jacob Blake [Video]

Joe Biden speaks about having conversation with Jacob Blake

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he spoke to Jacob Blake by phone Thursday while meeting with his family in Milwaukee.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 02:34Published
Joe Biden visits Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha [Video]

Joe Biden visits Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha

Joe Biden is heading to Kenosha just two days after the city got a visit from President Trump. There has been rioting and unrest in the city since Blake was shot by police. Biden plans to meet with the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published

Jacob Blake No Longer Restrained After Lawyer Posts Bond

 Jacob Blake, paralyzed after being shot by police, is no longer restrained to his hospital bed after lawyers posted bond, according to the Milwaukee County...
Newsmax

Jacob Blake's Handcuffed to Hospital Bed Despite Being Paralyzed, Dad Says

 Jacob Blake's father says his son is handcuffed to his hospital bed despite being paralyzed from the waist down after suffering 7 gunshot wounds from a cop....
TMZ.com

Jacob Blake shackled to hospital bed despite being paralyzed, father says

Jacob Blake shackled to hospital bed despite being paralyzed, father says Jacob Blake , the 29-year-old who was shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin , police officer on Sunday, is shackled to his hospital bed despite being unable...
WorldNews


