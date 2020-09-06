Global  
 

'Nothing but pain': Jacob Blake speaks for first time since he was shot by police

WorldNews Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
'Nothing but pain': Jacob Blake speaks for first time since he was shot by policeJacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a police officer shot him seven times in the back. The 29-year-old says he is in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down. In a video posted on Saturday evening on Twitter by his family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, Blake said from his hospital bed that “every 24 hours it’s pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Biden To Visit Kenosha, Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake, Black Man Shot By Police

Biden To Visit Kenosha, Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake, Black Man Shot By Police 02:06

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are en route to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The former vice president says he wants to help the city heal, in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man shot in the back by police. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

