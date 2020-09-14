Naomi Osaka influenced by rapper boyfriend on racial and social justice
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Naomi Osaka said she wants to be known for more than just tennis, suggesting she will keep campaigning for racial justice after winning her third Grand Slam at the US Open Saturday. Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, wore different masks honoring victims of systemic racism and police brutality in the United States in each...
US Open winner Naomi Osaka says the quarantine gave her a "chance to slowdown". The 22-year-old from Japan was comprehensively outplayed by VictoriaAzarenka in the first set of the women's final but recovered brilliantly totriumph 1-6 6-3 6-3. She said: “My life was always go, go...
Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..