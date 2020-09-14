Global  
 

Naomi Osaka influenced by rapper boyfriend on racial and social justice

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka said she wants to be known for more than just tennis, suggesting she will keep campaigning for racial justice after winning her third Grand Slam at the US Open Saturday. Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, wore different masks honoring victims of systemic racism and police brutality in the United States in each...
