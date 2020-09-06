Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party

TMZ.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Chanel West Coast berated cops who dared to interrupt her birthday party because it was packed to the gills in the middle of the pandemic. We're told somewhere between 100 and 200 people showed up to celebrate the rapper's 32nd birthday, and by 10…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chanel West Coast Chanel West Coast Rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, personality


Related videos from verified sources

Chinese restaurant collapses during birthday party, killing 29 [Video]

Chinese restaurant collapses during birthday party, killing 29

Firefighters rescued people buried under debris after a restaurant collapsed during a birthday party in northern China. The aftermath video, filmed in the city of Linfen in Shanxi Province on August..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published
Government workers disciplined after hiring lap dancer for colleague's birthday [Video]

Government workers disciplined after hiring lap dancer for colleague's birthday

Government workers in the Philippines were slammed after hiding a lap dancer for a colleague's birthday party during office hours. Paolo Johan Perez was celebrating with friends in their branch of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published
Henderson woman celebrates 80th birthday with surprise party [Video]

Henderson woman celebrates 80th birthday with surprise party

Henderson woman celebrates 80th birthday with a surprise party, socially distanced during the pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

gagageo1don

RAS GEO RT @TMZ: Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party https://t.co/0sCFRs6EkV 6 minutes ago

Nas_NasirJones

NAS NYC Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party https://t.co/aGruh8jfzh 6 minutes ago

Mstephenspn13

Michael Lee Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party https://t.co/S6TTZZd8tX 8 minutes ago

Carbella2929

Hollielesette Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party https://t.co/0VtCDpC4Zh via @TMZ @chanelwestcoast Yo… https://t.co/RqNDokrnAK 16 minutes ago

dubvNOW

🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party https://t.co/b7G434dG3E 41 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party https://t.co/0sCFRs6EkV 51 minutes ago