Chanel West Coast Berates Cops Who Shut Down Birthday Party
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Chanel West Coast berated cops who dared to interrupt her birthday party because it was packed to the gills in the middle of the pandemic. We're told somewhere between 100 and 200 people showed up to celebrate the rapper's 32nd birthday, and by 10…
