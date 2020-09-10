|
New Beirut Port Fire Forces Evacuation 5 Weeks After Deadly Blast
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
No one in Beirut is taking a chance this time -- a massive fire is burning again in the city's port, immediately triggering large-scale evacuations ... coming just 5 weeks after that deadly explosion rocked the city. The Lebanese army reportedly…
Other News Mentions
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Panic amid towering inferno at Beirut's port
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:45Published
Beirut fire: Large fire erupts in Beirut port areaA huge blaze breaks out in the Lebanese capital's port, a month after the deadly blast there.
BBC News
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port month after deadly blastThe blaze triggered panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive blast that devastated entire neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital.
CBS News
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosionA huge fire broke out today at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatised by last month's massive explosion there that killed and injured..
New Zealand Herald
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
US sanctions Lebanese allies of Hezbollah for first time
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
U.S. blacklists two Lebanese for enabling Hezbollah
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
