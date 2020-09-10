Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Beirut Port Fire Forces Evacuation 5 Weeks After Deadly Blast

TMZ.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
No one in Beirut is taking a chance this time -- a massive fire is burning again in the city's port, immediately triggering large-scale evacuations ... coming just 5 weeks after that deadly explosion rocked the city. The Lebanese army reportedly…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Beirut residents watch as port from August explosion reignites into small fire

Beirut residents watch as port from August explosion reignites into small fire 00:38

 A fire erupted at Beirut port Tuesday morning September 8 after some of the rubbles from the explosion that occurred on August 4 caught fire.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Panic amid towering inferno at Beirut's port [Video]

Panic amid towering inferno at Beirut's port

Huge fire at site of last month's devastating explosion met with fear, anger and questions about incompetence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:45Published

Beirut fire: Large fire erupts in Beirut port area

 A huge blaze breaks out in the Lebanese capital's port, a month after the deadly blast there.
BBC News

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port month after deadly blast

 The blaze triggered panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive blast that devastated entire neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital.
CBS News

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

 A huge fire broke out today at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatised by last month's massive explosion there that killed and injured..
New Zealand Herald

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

US sanctions Lebanese allies of Hezbollah for first time [Video]

US sanctions Lebanese allies of Hezbollah for first time

Two former ministers dismiss US accusations of corruption and providing material support to Hezbollah.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
U.S. blacklists two Lebanese for enabling Hezbollah [Video]

U.S. blacklists two Lebanese for enabling Hezbollah

The United States sanctioned two Lebanese former ministers for corruption and 'enabling Hezbollah', saying it was a warning to all politicians there. Lebanon is reeling from a deadly blast blamed on official corruption. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cloud of smoke engulfs sky after warehouse fire at Beirut port [Video]

Cloud of smoke engulfs sky after warehouse fire at Beirut port

Smoke rises over Beirut, Lebanon, today (September 10) following a fire in a warehouse at the city's port. A military helicopter was seen flying across the skyline carrying water to be dumped on the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published
Helicopter drops water on huge blaze at Beirut port [Video]

Helicopter drops water on huge blaze at Beirut port

Smoke rises over Beirut, Lebanon, today (September 10) following a fire in a warehouse at the city's port.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after deadly explosion [Video]

Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after deadly explosion

A huge fire has broken out at Beirut’s port, at the same site where an explosion killed over 190 people last month. Footage filmed on September 10 shows a thick column of smoke rising into the air..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after explosion

 A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion. It was not immediately clear what...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Khaleej TimesMid-DayFOXNews.comNews24SBSBBC News

View from high-rise shows smoke rising from Beirut port

 A huge fire was reported at the port of Beirut with locals voicing anger and dismay, just weeks after a devastating explosion at the same location.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this