Stunning View of San Francisco's Orange Sky Likened to Apocalypse and Mars
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The orange haze covering the city on Wednesday morning, September 9 is due to smoke from the California wildfires being pushed into the atmosphere and blocking out the sun.
San Francisco in United States is witnessing unusual sky colour, a hazy orange due to wildfire smoke. Fog blankets the skyline of California's city. Series of wildfires broke out in bay area in August. Residents have been advised to stay indoors.