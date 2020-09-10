Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stunning View of San Francisco's Orange Sky Likened to Apocalypse and Mars

AceShowbiz Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The orange haze covering the city on Wednesday morning, September 9 is due to smoke from the California wildfires being pushed into the atmosphere and blocking out the sun.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Wildfire smoke turns skyline of San Francisco orange

Wildfire smoke turns skyline of San Francisco orange 01:05

 San Francisco in United States is witnessing unusual sky colour, a hazy orange due to wildfire smoke. Fog blankets the skyline of California's city. Series of wildfires broke out in bay area in August. Residents have been advised to stay indoors.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Drone Footage: Video Of San Francisco Skyline Under Surreal Orange Skies [Video]

Drone Footage: Video Of San Francisco Skyline Under Surreal Orange Skies

There was no shortage of spectacular photos and videos of the eerie orange skies over the Bay Area from wildfire smoke, including this drone's eye view of SF (credit Kent Kessinger of EKF Productions)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:56Published
Hazy orange skies loom over San Francisco [Video]

Hazy orange skies loom over San Francisco

Residents in Bay Area woke up to hazy orange skies on Wednesday, September 9. The Mars-like atmosphere was caused by the wildfire raging in northern California.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

San Francisco Sky Glowing Orange from California Wildfires

 San Francisco looks like a city on Mars, or a post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie, but the very real orange glowing sky is the eerie byproduct of raging wildfires...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this