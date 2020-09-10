Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL's Josh Bellamy Arrested For COVID Loan Fraud, Allegedly Blew Money on Gucci

TMZ.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was arrested Thursday after officials say he misused government loans intended to help struggling businesses survive the COVID pandemic on lavish items like Gucci, Dior and casino trips. 31-year-old Bellamy -- who was…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Josh Bellamy Josh Bellamy American football player


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Mahomes, Watson Team Up To Send Meals To Frontline Workers Before NFL Kickoff

 Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson just came through in the clutch for each other's cities ... by donating meals to frontline workers in KC and Houston before..
TMZ.com

NFL games will have artificial crowd noise specific to each stadium

 Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Houston Texans visiting the defending Super..
The Verge

NFL gears up for new season amid coronavirus and social justice concerns

 The new NFL season kicks off tonight and it will be different from years past. The coronavirus pandemic has forced new protocols for fans, players and team..
CBS News

2020 NFL season to kick off with COVID-19 safety protocols

 NFL games will be played in stadiums across the country, but there will be a host of new safety protocols.
CBS News

Gucci Gucci Italian fashion and leather goods brand

The women behind one of Gucci's most-liked Insta posts

 Zebedee Management represents disabled models and actors around the world.
BBC News
Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale [Video]

Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale

Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
£5.7million of cocaine found in van [Video]

£5.7million of cocaine found in van

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught carrying more £5 million ofcocaine. Nabil Chaudhry, 31, from Northampton, was sentenced to seven and ahalf years imprisonment at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday. Police stopped hisvan on the A1 in Doncaster on July 20, and found 45 individually wrappedblocks of cocaine branded with the Gucci logo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Panjab University to conduct final year examinations via online mode due to COVID-19 [Video]

Panjab University to conduct final year examinations via online mode due to COVID-19

Panjab University is all set to conduct examinations for final year students. In view of COVID-19, the university has decided to take exams through online mode. The question papers will be sent through e-mail and students have to submit their answer sheets within a given time frame. Controller of Examinations of Panjab University, Parvinder Singh said, "We are the first university in this region to conduct final year examinations through exclusive online mode. We took this step in view of COVID-19 as the situation here in not favorable for offline mode exams. We have already conveyed to the principals and have made them clear about the whole method. They'll further convey same to the students."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Trump held six indoor rallies after saying COVID is airborne

 After President Trump told reporter Bob Woodward that COVID-19 was airborne in early February, he held several indoor rallies.
CBS News

Texas Tech Investigating Video of Girl at Party Saying She Has COVID-19

 Colleges are having serious problems with the coronavirus -- Texas Tech says it's investigating a viral video showing a young woman at a house party flippantly..
TMZ.com

Dior Dior European fashion company


Related news from verified sources

Producers of Ben Affleck’s ‘Hypnotic’ Sue Insurers for Not Extending Coverage During COVID Shutdown

Producers of Ben Affleck’s ‘Hypnotic’ Sue Insurers for Not Extending Coverage During COVID Shutdown The production companies behind the upcoming Ben Affleck action film “Hypnotic” filed a lawsuit against the film’s insurance company for unspecified...
The Wrap

Lord Global inks deal with KeyOptions to bring new AI-based COVID-19 rapid screening technology to international markets

 Lord Global Corporation (OTCMKTS:LRDG) subsidiary 27Health Inc has signed an administrative and financing agreement with KeyOptions to bring COVID-19 testing...
Proactive Investors

Worldwide: COVID-19 APAC: Impact Of COVID-19 On FIDIC Standard Forms Of Contract In The APAC Region - Clyde & Co

 Since the COVID-19 virus was declared a global pandemic, international construction projects have been affected by various COVID-19 related issues,...
Mondaq


Tweets about this

lbanter1

✨Next Level Vibes✨ 🌊 RT @Independent: University in Texas investigating video of young woman bragging about having coronavirus https://t.co/dUZF9gtBZR 2 minutes ago

PeterMerola

Peter Merola Texas Tech Investigating Video of Girl at Party Saying She Has COVID-19 - TMZ ⁦@GovAbbott⁩ we need to shut down all… https://t.co/uHtfaMh8kz 4 minutes ago

_foreverluna

DJ ⁶𓅓 RT @TMZ: Texas Tech Investigating Video of Girl at Party Saying She Has COVID-19 https://t.co/G2kt4TKm8q 26 minutes ago

BijanOlivier360

Bijan Olivier Texas Tech Investigating Video of Girl at Party Saying She Has COVID-19 via @TMZ https://t.co/VUGGzCVpfQ 58 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent University in Texas investigating video of young woman bragging about having coronavirus https://t.co/dUZF9gtBZR 59 minutes ago

IndyUSA

Independent US University in Texas investigating video of young woman bragging about having coronavirus https://t.co/XPkiGSjzA0 1 hour ago

Rachel_McRea

Rachel McRea Texas Tech Investigating Video of Girl at Party Saying She Has COVID-19 https://t.co/xdWMRqxzrW 1 hour ago