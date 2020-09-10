NFL's Josh Bellamy Arrested For COVID Loan Fraud, Allegedly Blew Money on Gucci

Panjab University to conduct final year examinations via online mode due to COVID-19



Panjab University is all set to conduct examinations for final year students. In view of COVID-19, the university has decided to take exams through online mode. The question papers will be sent through e-mail and students have to submit their answer sheets within a given time frame. Controller of Examinations of Panjab University, Parvinder Singh said, "We are the first university in this region to conduct final year examinations through exclusive online mode. We took this step in view of COVID-19 as the situation here in not favorable for offline mode exams. We have already conveyed to the principals and have made them clear about the whole method. They'll further convey same to the students."

