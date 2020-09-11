|
Marco Rubio Challenges '1619 Project,' Says Trump's Defunding Threat Hurts Kids
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Marco Rubio's weighing in on President Trump's threat to defund schools that use "The 1619 Project," saying POTUS is misguided -- but he's also challenging the project's view of American history. We got the Florida Senator at Reagan National…
