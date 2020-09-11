Global  
 

Marco Rubio Challenges '1619 Project,' Says Trump's Defunding Threat Hurts Kids

Friday, 11 September 2020
Marco Rubio's weighing in on President Trump's threat to defund schools that use "The 1619 Project," saying POTUS is misguided -- but he's also challenging the project's view of American history. We got the Florida Senator at Reagan National
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Trump threatens to defund California schools over '1619 Project'

Trump threatens to defund California schools over '1619 Project' 00:43

 President Donald Trump won’t allow California schools to incorporate a curriculum based on the controversial New York Times 1619 Project.

