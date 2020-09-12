Global  
 

Conor McGregor Arrested In Corsica for 'Attempted Sexual Assault,' Denies Allegations

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
A rep for McGregor tells TMZ Sports ... "Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct." "He has been interviewed and released." Conor McGregor has been arrested in Corsica for attempted sexual assault, French officials say. The…
