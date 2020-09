You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Cynthia Nixon says J.K. Rowling's comments on gender were 'really painful' for her trans son Cynthia Nixon is speaking out about J.K. Rowling's recent comments on gender and transgender identity.

FOXNews.com 1 day ago



Cynthia Nixon Calls JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets 'Baffling' Cynthia Nixon is opening up about JK Rowlingβ€˜s controversial comments about the transgender community in a recent interview. The 54-year-old actor spoke to The...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



Cynthia Nixon Says J.K. Rowling's Tweets Were "Really Painful" for Transgender Son Cynthia Nixon is speaking out about J.K. Rowling. Just a few months after the Harry Potter author received backlash for her series of tweets about the...

E! Online 11 hours ago





Tweets about this