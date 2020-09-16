|
Caitlyn Jenner Says Joe Rogan's Joke About Her Transition is Transphobic
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Caitlyn Jenner is angry at a joke Joe Rogan told about her transition, claiming it's simply transphobic and hurtful to the entire trans community. Caitlyn's on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... talking about Rogan's podcast last week, in which he recounted…
Caitlyn Jenner American reality television personality and retired Olympic decathlete champion
Joe Rogan American martial artist, podcaster, sports commentator, and comedian
Transphobia Hatred, irrational fear, prejudice, or discrimination against transgender people
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
