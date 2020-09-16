Global  
 

Caitlyn Jenner Says Joe Rogan's Joke About Her Transition is Transphobic

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Caitlyn Jenner is angry at a joke Joe Rogan told about her transition, claiming it's simply transphobic and hurtful to the entire trans community. Caitlyn's on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... talking about Rogan's podcast last week, in which he recounted…
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show 'on the news' [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show 'on the news'

Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians "on the news".

Caitlyn Jenner was never comfortable as a boy [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner was never comfortable as a boy

Caitlyn Jenner has shared that she never felt much like a boy but avoided her feelings for years.

Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate

Kayne West is running for President. There is one person vying to be running mate - his ex-mother-in-law, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn told TMZ "I texted him and said "can I be your Vice President." Cosmo reports that when Caitlyn was asked if she serious she said "We’ll see! What a combination!"

Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates [Video]

Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates

Trump took to Twitter Monday to share his willingness to participate in another debate.

Trump says he's interested in debate hosted by Joe Rogan

 President Trump on Monday signaled he would participate in a...
Marshawn Lynch Is a Full Contact Karate Announcer, 'Fighting Sh*t Is For Real!'

 Marshawn Lynch could be the next Joe Rogan -- because he's now a commentator for a full contact Karate Combat league! Yep, Beast Mode will team up with MMA..
Ryan Garcia Says Oscar De La Hoya, Mike Tyson Are 'Nuts' For Boxing Comeback

 Boxing rising star Ryan Garcia says he's completely SHOCKED legends like Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson making a comeback ... telling TMZ Sports those guys are..
Dr. Oz Pushing for More Black Doctors, Says it's a Life or Death Matter

 Dr. Oz is appalled, and embarrassed, by stats like Black newborns are 3 times more likely to die under the care of white doctors -- and now he's on a mission to..
Steve Nash Says He's Too Busy To Worry About Critics, 'Trying To Build Something'

 Steve Nash says his haters will NOT be his motivators with the Brooklyn Nets -- telling TMZ Sports he's too busy working to worry about outside noise. And, there..
Mayweather Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez, Suspects Arrested for 1st-Degree Murder

 Two men suspected of murdering Floyd Mayweather boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez have been arrested, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... and cops say they're still on the..
