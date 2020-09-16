Speaking Up: Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Fashion Photographer Of Sexual Assault Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Emily Ratajkowski is bravely coming forward with a traumatic experience she endured during her early modeling days. In a deeply personal essay for New York magazine’s The Cut, the brunette beauty accuses photographer Jonathan Leder of sexually assaulting her during a 2012 photo shoot when she was just 20 years old. At her agent’s direction, Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

