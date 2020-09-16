Kim Kardashian & Other Celebs Want Facebook To ‘Stop The Hate’
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio have called out to Facebook to take responsibility for what they perceive to be hate on the various platforms owned by Mark Zuckerberg‘s company. The social media campaign uses the tag #StopHateForProfit and Kardashian posted on her Instagram profile that something must be done to Read More
New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handlng of misinformation and hate. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer...
As much as viewers may want to, it will soon be impossible to keep up with the Kardashians any longer. CNN reports Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to..