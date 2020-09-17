The Way They Were: The Complete Timeline Of Cardi B & Offset’s Rocky Relationship Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

One of hip-hop’s most beloved couples is no more. After nearly three years of marriage, Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. The rappers share one child, a two-year-old daughter named Kulture. “Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the estranged couple told Us Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

