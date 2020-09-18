Global  
 

'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Shocked and Devastated by Jerry Harris Arrest

TMZ.com Friday, 18 September 2020
Jerry Harris' cheerleading coach, Monica Aldama, says her "heart is shattered into a million pieces" following Jerry's arrest for child pornography. Monica -- the head coach of the Navarro College squad featured on the Netflix docuseries, "Cheer"…
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Jerry Harris facing charge of producing child pornography

Jerry Harris facing charge of producing child pornography 00:35

 Jerry Harris, the star of the Neftlix show Cheer, is facing a charge of producing child pornography. That's according to the US attorney's office in Chicago.

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charges [Video]

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The reality TV star was under investigation by the FBI earlier this week for allegedly soliciting sex from minors

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Not On Navarro Cheer Team at Time of Arrest

 Navarro College says Jerry Harris' arrest should not reflect on the school or its celebrated cheer squad ... because he wasn't part of their program even before..
TMZ.com

Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

 Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in..
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris from 'Cheer' charged with producing child pornography

 Jerry Harris has been under investigation by the FBI for soliciting photos and sex from minors, multiple sources told USA TODAY.
USATODAY.com

FBI Seeking More Potential Jerry Harris Victims

 The FBI's not done building its case against Jerry Harris -- federal agents in Chicago are asking for any individuals under the age of 18 who may have been..
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris to Remain in Custody After Arrest on Child Pornography Charge

 A lawyer for Mr. Harris, star of the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Cheer,” waived his initial hearings on Monday.
NYTimes.com

Breonna Taylor case, Jerry Harris hearing, Tropical Storm Beta: 5 things to know Monday

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case may come, Gulf Coast residents prep for Tropical Storm Beta and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

The Verge

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris To Stay In Federal Custody For Now On Child Pornography Charges [Video]

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris To Stay In Federal Custody For Now On Child Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” will remain in federal custody in Chicago, while his attorneys look for a “suitable residence” and for a person to serve as..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge [Video]

'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge

'Cheer' star Jerry Harris has been arrested on child pornography charges and faces up to 30 years in jail if found guilty.

Credit: Bang Media
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Facing Child Pornography Charges [Video]

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Facing Child Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix show “Cheer” is accused of luring two boys to send him sexual pictures. But prosecutors say he admitted to doing the same to as many as 15 other..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago

