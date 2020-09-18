|
'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Shocked and Devastated by Jerry Harris Arrest
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Jerry Harris' cheerleading coach, Monica Aldama, says her "heart is shattered into a million pieces" following Jerry's arrest for child pornography. Monica -- the head coach of the Navarro College squad featured on the Netflix docuseries, "Cheer"…
