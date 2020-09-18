Global  
 

Source: Suri Cruise Will Step Out With Katie Holmes And New BF, No More ‘Hiding’!

OK! Magazine Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
As Katie Holmes and her new man, Emilio Vitolo Jr., continue to make out in public all over New York, an insider tells OK! that Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise, will soon make an appearance alongside the new couple. “Katie isn’t hiding this new romance. After seven years of creeping around with Jamie Foxx, hiding from Read More
