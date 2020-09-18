Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Is a Total Fraud, Political Schtick Is an Act Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

says Colby Covington isn't really a "MAGA" poster boy at heart -- claiming it's all an act for attention. Tyron and Colby go back years -- they used to be teammates at American Top Team before becoming enemies. Now, they're set to… Tyron Woodley says Colby Covington isn't really a "MAGA" poster boy at heart -- claiming it's all an act for attention. Tyron and Colby go back years -- they used to be teammates at American Top Team before becoming enemies. Now, they're set to… 👓 View full article

