Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Is a Total Fraud, Political Schtick Is an Act
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Tyron Woodley says Colby Covington isn't really a "MAGA" poster boy at heart -- claiming it's all an act for attention. Tyron and Colby go back years -- they used to be teammates at American Top Team before becoming enemies. Now, they're set to…
