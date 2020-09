Bradley Stout Hey @KingJames I don't always agree with what ya say but this Lori Loughlin B.S. is crazy as hell. Im White and thi… https://t.co/mQWy4DAr6j 1 hour ago ican see Yeah, I agree, its BS! When the***have minorities ever been allowed to negotiate the terms of there incarceratio… https://t.co/SnycjxlLRc 5 hours ago Agelaius What the hell? https://t.co/9K6wu6AuGe 12 hours ago CRS Why the***did she get any say about where her time is served? LeBron James reacts to Lori Loughlin selecting pr… https://t.co/6WQOyT8HZQ 12 hours ago Dan Skelly. LeBron James reacts to Lori Loughlin selecting prison of her choice https://t.co/zaiOKjZ6Ab Jussie Smollett go to p… https://t.co/1i6pw9XaIV 14 hours ago EARL KNIGHT JR. SO LEBRON: SHOW SOME MERCY WHEN MERCY IS APPLICABLE!! BUT LOWER THE BRIDGE ON HER SCANDALOUS WAYS OF THINKING: WHAT… https://t.co/NGKXK94gXM 14 hours ago Beth😘💗😘🍷🥃🎈🦊🐥💐🌸💮 @koan4u Has he visited the fams of those who have died and told them that? Hell naw. What x does Lori Loughlin's st… https://t.co/j3kPgafFdm 16 hours ago Rabbit's live forever! RT @Kylekeckler: LeBron James reacts to Lori Loughlin selecting prison of her choice https://t.co/JXfBJzbXVz STAY OUT OF OTHERS BUSINESS AN… 17 hours ago