Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61

TMZ.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Pamela Hutchinson -- one of the singers of the iconic family music group, The Emotions -- has died. The official Facebook page for the R&B group -- comprised of three Hutchinson sisters -- made the announcement Sunday, saying Pam passed away…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Emotions American soul/R&B vocal group


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings [Video]

Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings

Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate [Video]

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting [Video]

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this

poppytoes

Lynn Campbell RT @TMZ: 'Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61 https://t.co/ElW9BQupbe 1 minute ago

wholetruthy

wholetruthy RT @gettv: We're sad to hear of the death of #PamelaHutchinson (1958–2020) — Singer of hits like “Best of My Love" as a member of The Emoti… 10 minutes ago

BluehandRising

Bluehand Rising 🌐 ( ͡◕ ʖ ͡◕)=ε/̵͇̿̿/'̿'̿ ̿ ̿̿ RT @nodramahea: 'Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61 https://t.co/H3R9gdKo38 via @TMZ 12 minutes ago

nodramahea

Stephanie 'Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61 https://t.co/H3R9gdKo38 via @TMZ 14 minutes ago

zulustyle1

cheater/hater RT @NYDailyNews: Pamela Hutchinson, one of the voices in the iconic R&B anthem “Best of My Love,” has died at age 61. https://t.co/g9SSmR… 15 minutes ago

slaybutterbaby

Peaches RT @SoloChills: 'Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61 #SmartNews https://t.co/Eo4MfrnfkE 20 minutes ago

meprice

Michelle #RIP ‘Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61 https://t.co/xJISnlbOAT via @TMZ 23 minutes ago

auncleDoc

Gerardo César Cuevas R. I. P 'Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61 https://t.co/4luE5fyw0s via @TMZ 27 minutes ago