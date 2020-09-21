At 24, Zendaya Is The Youngest Actress To Win An Emmy For A Lead In Drama Series
Monday, 21 September 2020 () This year’s Emmy is nothing short of historic. For the second year in a row, the lead drama actress Emmy sees a fresh face. This time, it’s none other than the youngest of the nominees, Zendaya! Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest leading actress to win an Emmy in a drama series — Euphoria Read More
Zendaya reacts to becoming the youngest woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Euphoria". The actress explains why it was so important for her to play Rue in the series and have viewers connect with her character.
Zendaya is a 2020 Emmy Awards winner!!!!! The 24-year-old actress won her first award, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Rue in Euphoria.
