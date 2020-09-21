At 24, Zendaya Is The Youngest Actress To Win An Emmy For A Lead In Drama Series Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

This year's Emmy is nothing short of historic. For the second year in a row, the lead drama actress Emmy sees a fresh face. This time, it's none other than the youngest of the nominees, Zendaya! Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest leading actress to win an Emmy in a drama series — Euphoria


