Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At 24, Zendaya Is The Youngest Actress To Win An Emmy For A Lead In Drama Series

OK! Magazine Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
This year’s Emmy is nothing short of historic. For the second year in a row, the lead drama actress Emmy sees a fresh face. This time, it’s none other than the youngest of the nominees, Zendaya! Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest leading actress to win an Emmy in a drama series — Euphoria Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Zendaya Reacts To 'Euphoria' Emmy Win

Zendaya Reacts To 'Euphoria' Emmy Win 04:54

 Zendaya reacts to becoming the youngest woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Euphoria". The actress explains why it was so important for her to play Rue in the series and have viewers connect with her character.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zendaya hails her Emmy Award win as 'Crazy' [Video]

Zendaya hails her Emmy Award win as 'Crazy'

Zendaya emotionally hailed her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as "crazy".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published
Zendaya wins the Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama' [Video]

Zendaya wins the Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama'

Zendaya wins the Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama'

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:08Published
Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win [Video]

Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win

Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Zendaya on becoming the youngest actress to win an Emmy for leading a drama series: 'I still can't believe it'

 Sunday night played host to a historic evening at the 2020 Emmy Awards.
FOXNews.com

Zendaya Wins Best Actress at Emmys 2020, Becomes Youngest to Win in the Category - Watch Her Speech!

 Zendaya just won her first-ever Emmy and she made history with her win! The 24-year-old actress picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama...
Just Jared

Zendaya Wins Her First Emmy Award For 'Euphoria' Role!

 Zendaya is a 2020 Emmy Awards winner!!!!! The 24-year-old actress won her first award, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Rue in...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Mid-DayE! OnlineNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

BigPapaSerg

SergiOLMOS..⚡️ RT @LUSTFORLlVE: zendaya coleman is the youngest woman to win an emmy for lead actress in a drama series. wow. https://t.co/Ypceyh5MKD 2 seconds ago

_broccoli7

amigo RT @itsmovies: YOUNGEST ACTRESS TO WIN AN EMMY!!!! ZENDAYA https://t.co/9i3HTbYCzN 2 seconds ago

_santinee

sanTEAnee RT @eliesaaabs: Zendaya, youngest Emmy award winner for lead actress in a drama series https://t.co/S7ce41Bp3e 2 seconds ago

eroticamistress

I don't trust anyone who doesn't wash their legs. RT @TelevisionAcad: More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! https://… 3 seconds ago

teenytinyflame

PAS 😷 RT @Variety: ‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Becomes Youngest Emmy Winner For Lead Actress In Drama https://t.co/KigSlfwpIp 7 seconds ago

nighshxde

ju RT @mefeater: Congratulations to Zendaya on becoming the youngest woman to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series for ‘Euphoria’ 🖤… 12 seconds ago

BadjieBabucarr

babucarr badjie RT @GMA: .@Zendaya wins lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Euphoria," becoming the youngest-ever winner of the category at age… 13 seconds ago

_nohalfmeasures

J RT @THR: Zendaya becomes the youngest #Emmys drama actress winner for her role in #Euphoria https://t.co/Nc1LOJXpsx https://t.co/vFDG510zHW 13 seconds ago