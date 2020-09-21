Global  
 

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Scandal On TV, Says I’m ‘A Work In Progress’

OK! Magazine Monday, 21 September 2020
Ellen DeGeneres didn’t hold anything back during her opening monologue for season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show — two months after former staffers claimed the set was a “toxic” place to work.  “If you’re watching because you love me, thank you. If you’re watching because you don’t love me, welcome!” the 62-year-old quipped on Read More
