Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole After Almost 6 Years Behind Bars Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Like the rest of the world, Bobby Shmurda has little to no reason to celebrate 2020 -- because he's not getting out of prison just yet ... despite high hopes he would be paroled. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Bobby was denied parole after… 👓 View full article

