Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Bikini Bod at 50th Birthday Cabo Trip

TMZ.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Hidden figures? Please. Taraji P. Henson's showing 'em off for the world to enjoy ... just one way to celebrate a milestone birthday. The Oscar-nominated actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a trip to Cabo San Lucas ... beaming with tons of…
