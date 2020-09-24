|
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid's year just got a helluva lot better .... she's officially a MOM!!! Gigi gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child together ... a baby girl. Zayn is over the moon. He shared an adorable snap of his hand around his little one's, and…
