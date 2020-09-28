|
Gigi Hadid gave birth to newborn daughter on a farm
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania, according to a source. The insiders also told Page Six that the birth date was September 19. Hadid and the baby's dad, pop star Zayn Malik, had been isolating on the farm since May, and were more recently reportedly splitting their time between...
