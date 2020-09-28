Global  
 

Gigi Hadid gave birth to newborn daughter on a farm

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania, according to a source. The insiders also told Page Six that the birth date was September 19. Hadid and the baby's dad, pop star Zayn Malik, had been isolating on the farm since May, and were more recently reportedly splitting their time between...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
PM Modi says oppn misleading farmers, urges BJP workers to spread awareness

PM Modi says oppn misleading farmers, urges BJP workers to spread awareness

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged BJP workers to spread awareness on new farm bills. He slammed opposition and said they are misleading farmers. PM Modi was addressing BJP workers on Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary. "BJP workers should explain new farm bills to farmers in simple...

