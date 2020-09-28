Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Want To Give Up’ Their Royal Titles… For Good!
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Following their $150 million deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally financially free from his family, and now they are happy to get ride of their royal titles for good, OK! has learned. “Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they walked away from the royal family, and now they are going Read More
As Harry and Meghan continue to be political in their statements in the US ahead of the election, Eric Schiffer, a reputation and brand consultant in California, warned they risked putting off 40% of..