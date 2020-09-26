Global  
 

Netflix Not Enough? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Looking For More Work

OK! Magazine Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Since trading their royal roles for independence and a lavish life in Southern California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their own rules — plus a litany of demands! An OK! insider reports that Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, who recently inked a $100 million production deal with Netflix, are also booking lucrative speaking Read More
 Meghan Markle's lawyers have denied she collaborated with the authors of a new book about her life with British royal Prince Harry at a court hearing in London on Monday

