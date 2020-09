Prince Harry and Meghan Markle positioned as producers in their Netflix partnership Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

It’s been a week since news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s as-yet-unnamed production company has made a deal, reportedly worth in the $100-150 million range, with Netflix. We’re now learning a little – very little – more about how the partnership came together. Netflix co-founder and co... 👓 View full article