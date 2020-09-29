Global  
 

NBA YoungBoy Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
NBA YoungBoy was sitting in a jail cell this week after getting arrested for drugs in his Louisiana hometown. The rapper was booked Monday night by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on 3 separate drug charges -- possession of schedule I…
