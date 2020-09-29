Global  
 

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro Reveals Horrific Details of Hand Injury

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is sparing no details of his horrific bowling accident, but says the gruesome injury's left him more grateful than ever ... for his family and the doctors who saved him. Jersey's other Boss joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday to…
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro gets emotional recalling hand injury and how his family helped

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro gets emotional recalling hand injury and how his family helped 01:15

 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro gets teary-eyed on the "Today" show describing how his family helped him after an accident led to a gruesome hand injury.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Buddy Valastro Buddy Valastro American pastry chef

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's hand impaled during 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley

 "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro is recovering from a "terrible accident" that happened Sunday at his home bowling alley.
USATODAY.com

'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident

 "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering following a horrific bowling accident where his right hand was impaled ... and required multiple surgeries. The famous..
TMZ.com

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Andre Rison Says He Should Replace Dan Quinn As Falcons Coach, I Can Fix Them!

 And, the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is ... Andre Rison??? The former NFL All-Pro tells TMZ Sports he wants to replace Dan Quinn as the head man in..
TMZ.com

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Lose To Lamar Jackson In Race, 'He's A G.O.A.T.!'

 Shocking admission from Tyreek Hill ... the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro says he would flat-out LOSE in a race against Lamar Jackson!!! The wide receiver made the..
TMZ.com

Joe Montana Subdues Alleged Kidnapper of Grandchild at Malibu Home

 Joe Montana and his wife had the scare of their life Saturday, when an intruder came inside the house and snatched one of their grandchildren right out of a..
TMZ.com

Dr. Oz: Tyrod Taylor Lung Injury More Common Than You Think, Accidents Happen!

 Dr. Oz says L.A. Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's lung injury is really unfortunate, but likely nothing to freak out about ... telling TMZ Sports these accidents..
TMZ.com

