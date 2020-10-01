Global  
 

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

TMZ.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom ... she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to the world! Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Nicki gave birth Wednesday in L.A. We don't know the baby's name or sex. As you know ... Nicki…
