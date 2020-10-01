|
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom ... she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to the world! Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Nicki gave birth Wednesday in L.A. We don't know the baby's name or sex. As you know ... Nicki…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nicki Minaj American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and model from New York
Nicki Minaj cleared of copyright infringement against Tracy Chapman
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Nicki Minaj wants jury trial to examine Tracy Chapman song lawsuit
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Cardi B honours female rapper who 'dominated' the music industry
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Los Angeles City in California
AP Top Stories October 1 AHere's the latest for Thursday October 1st: More negotiations over COVID relief deal; NYC and L.A. roll out COVID school testing plans; Trump says he won debate;..
USATODAY.com
Kobe Bryant Storage Locker Treasures Returned to Vanessa, 'It's All Worked Out'The treasure trove of Kobe Bryant memorabilia found in an abandoned storage locker has been returned to the NBA star's family, TMZ Sports has learned. We broke..
TMZ.com
Comedian Brad Williams Considers New Drug for Dwarfism for His DaughterBrad Williams says he wouldn't trade his life and take a drug that could make him taller, but he understands why others would, and adds ... he and his wife are..
TMZ.com
Singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy dies at 78Helen Reddy, who rose to fame as a feminist icon after singing the unoffocial anthem of the women’s rights movement in the 1970s, has died in Los Angeles at..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this