Doc Rivers Lands Sixers Head Coaching Job After Clippers Exit
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Well, THAT didn't take long. Doc Rivers is back on an NBA bench just days after leaving the L.A. Clippers ... agreeing to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The longtime L.A. coach mutually…
