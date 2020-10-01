Global  
 

One News Page

Doc Rivers Lands Sixers Head Coaching Job After Clippers Exit

TMZ.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Well, THAT didn't take long. Doc Rivers is back on an NBA bench just days after leaving the L.A. Clippers ... agreeing to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The longtime L.A. coach mutually…
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Sixers Hire Doc Rivers As New Head Coach, Sources Confirm

Sixers Hire Doc Rivers As New Head Coach, Sources Confirm 01:15

 Don Bell reports:

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

Doc Rivers Out As Clippers Head Coach After Disappointing Season

 Doc Rivers is officially OUT as Los Angeles Clippers head coach ... after a quick exit from the NBA Playoffs. 58-year-old Rivers has coached the Clips since 2013..
TMZ.com

Doc Rivers is out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after disappointing playoffs

 Doc Rivers had the Clippers on track to face the Lakers in the conference finals before the team collapsed against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com
Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

According to attorney Benjamin Crump, Blake, 29, is paralysed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Doc Rivers Doc Rivers American basketball coach and former player

Delonte West Disturbing Photo Surfaces, NBA & Doc Rivers Trying To Help

 The NBA, Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson and the Players Association have actively been trying to get Delonte West help ... this after a new photo surfaced showing the..
TMZ.com
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott [Video]

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

NBA's Adam Silver on how league can ensure Black coaches are getting opportunities

 When asked about the drop in Black coaches, Adam Silver says the league can't dictate whom teams hire or fire. But he admits the NBA can do better.
USATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant Storage Locker Treasures Returned to Vanessa, 'It's All Worked Out'

 The treasure trove of Kobe Bryant memorabilia found in an abandoned storage locker has been returned to the NBA star's family, TMZ Sports has learned. We broke..
TMZ.com

NBA's Adam Silver: Development of a vaccine is not a prerequisite to start next season with fans

 NBA commissioner Adam Silver says rapid testing may be the key to having fans in the stands when the season starts sometime in January.
USATODAY.com

Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and Heat

 Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
USATODAY.com

Adrian Wojnarowski American sportswriter


ESPN American pay television sports network

ESPN announcer Mark Jones says he will refuse police protection at college football game

 ESPN college football play-by-play announcer Mark Jones says in a tweet he will refuse police protection Saturday at the Army-Cincinnati game.
USATODAY.com
ESPN+ To Cost $1 More Per Month [Video]

ESPN+ To Cost $1 More Per Month

ESPN+ To Cost $1 More Per Month

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

 Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom ... she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to the world! Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Nicki..
TMZ.com

AP Top Stories October 1 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday October 1st: More negotiations over COVID relief deal; NYC and L.A. roll out COVID school testing plans; Trump says he won debate;..
USATODAY.com

Comedian Brad Williams Considers New Drug for Dwarfism for His Daughter

 Brad Williams says he wouldn't trade his life and take a drug that could make him taller, but he understands why others would, and adds ... he and his wife are..
TMZ.com

Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia 76ers American professional basketball team from 1946, in Syracuse 1946–1963, then in Philadelphia

