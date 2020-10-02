Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rick Moranis Punched in Random NYC Attack Caught on Camera, Says He's Fine

TMZ.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
A rep for the actor tells TMZ ... Moranis was indeed assaulted on the Upper West Side. The rep adds he's fine and grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes. Rick Moranis got a punch to the head during an unprovoked attack ... but the suspect…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rick Moranis Rick Moranis Canadian actor, comedian, musician

Attack on actor Rick Moranis caught on camera in NYC

 Surveillance cameras captured the attack on the 67-year-old "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" and "Ghostbusters" actor.
CBS News

Upper West Side Upper West Side Neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City

'Space bubbles' offer safety at NYC restaurant [Video]

'Space bubbles' offer safety at NYC restaurant

Plastic bubbles were set up on the sidewalk next to Café du Soleil in New York City to protect customers from the spread of COVID-19 and shelter diners from cold and rain. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Rick Moranis Punched in Random NYC Attack Caught on Camera, Says He's Fine

 A rep for the actor tells TMZ ... Moranis was indeed assaulted on the Upper West Side. The rep adds he's fine and grateful for everyone's thoughts and well...
TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

designerluv1

Theresa Battagliotti Rick Moranis victim of random Upper West Side attack and this is the reason why people come to my website because t… https://t.co/A3Tzhh5LfA 39 seconds ago

skihound54

Mindy Sadowski RT @NBCNews: Actor Rick Moranis attacked by an unknown assailant near New York City's Central Park on Thursday, three law enforcement sourc… 40 seconds ago

kate74660379

kate RT @pepesgrandma: Random hate crime? ACTOR RICK MORANIS SUCKER-PUNCHED IN HEAD ON UPPER WEST SIDE OF MANHATTAN https://t.co/TdPK4J51OQ 47 seconds ago

RisenPhoenixD

Danny RT @NanHayworth: Fortunately Paul Krugman had his morning coffee without incident so obviously New York City is just fine Rick Moranis pun… 56 seconds ago

ryanchatelain

Ryan Chatelain Hitting Rick Moranis is about on par with kicking puppies. https://t.co/8JpFF77dkO 56 seconds ago

SteveOH622

Steve Lloyd RT @TaraLaRosa: Awww man... sad. Some NYC DeBlasio street thug randomly punched 67 year old actor Rick Moranis while walking down the stree… 1 minute ago

dirac7

jojo mojo RT @Tierno158: Rick Moranis victim of random Upper West Side attack https://t.co/X1if0a3lMF 1 minute ago

Mcflyboy1985

Brian Westbrook RT @dcexaminer: Rick Moranis, the star of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" was injured after being punched in apparently random attack. https:/… 3 minutes ago