Rick Moranis Punched in Random NYC Attack Caught on Camera, Says He's Fine
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
A rep for the actor tells TMZ ... Moranis was indeed assaulted on the Upper West Side. The rep adds he's fine and grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes. Rick Moranis got a punch to the head during an unprovoked attack ... but the suspect…
