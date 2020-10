‘Difficult’ Meghan Markle Tried To Upend The Monarchy From The Start, Claims Expert Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Meghan Markle possessed a "dangerous level of self-belief" that the palace "didn't know what to do with," author Robert Lacey claimed in his upcoming book, Battle of Brothers. According to the historian, there was a noticeable change in the dynamic between Prince Harry and his relatives when Meghan was introduced to the Royal Family